Man arrested in deadly human smuggling attempt on Highway 83

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after dozens of undocumented immigrants were found trapped inside a trailer, one of which succumbed to the sweltering conditions.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year-old Arling Antonio Gutierrez Garcia and charged him with smuggling of persons causing serious bodily injury.

The incident happened on Monday at around 5:30 p.m. when sheriff’s deputies received a call from Border Patrol agents regarding an alleged human smuggling attempt seven miles west of Espejo Gates Road along Highway 83 North.

Authorities searched a tractor hauling a belly dump trailer and found a total of 62 undocumetned people inside the trailer.

During the extraction, agents found one man who was unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

After a thorough search of the brush, Border Patrol agents were able to locate Garcia and take him into custody.

