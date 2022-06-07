Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Man charged in LA hospital stabbing of doctor, nurses

A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical Center is transported into a waiting ambulance after being extracted from the hospital in Encino, Calif., late Friday, June 3, 2022.((AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with attempted murder after they say he stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward last week.

Authorities say 35-year-old Ashkan Amirsoleymani remained inside a storage room at the Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley for hours on Friday before police arrested him.

His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday. He is being held on $3 million bail on three counts of attempted murder with allegations of causing great bodily injury.

It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. There was no evidence that he knew the victims.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with murder in El Cenizo
Man arrested in connection to El Cenizo homicide
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Laredoans feeling pain at the pump
Laredoans feeling the pain at the pump
Authorities searching for men accused of robbery
Laredo Police searching for two men wanted for robbery

Latest News

New AEP building near completion
New AEP service building near completion
FILE - This is a Goodyear tire garage in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Nine...
Feds: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002
File photo: Tecos of Los Dos Laredo's kick off 2022 season
Tecos awaits contract renewal from Laredo City officials
Philadelphia Police officers and detectives look over evidence at the scene of a shooting in...
2nd person in custody in deadly weekend Philadelphia gunfire
FILE - Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference May 5, 2022, on Capitol...
Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight