New AEP service building near completion

New AEP building near completion
New AEP building near completion(KGNS)
By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A ceremony was held on Tuesday marking the completion of a major part of the construction phase for the new AEP service building.

It started in August of last year and officials say its about 55 percent complete.

The new facility will be located at 4817 Fesco Boulevard off of Loop 20 right next to the DPS office.

Tony Arce with AEP says once the new building is complete, they will relocate some of the employees form the old location to the new one.

told us what will happen with the staff once the new building is finally complete.

The project is a 35-million-dollar investment and sits on 37 acres.

Construction is set to be completed by this January.

