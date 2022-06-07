New traffic signal at Mines and Pinnacle

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new traffic signal is making its debut at the intersection of Mines Road and Pinnacle Road. This intersection turns into World Trade Center Loop.

The sign was activated on Tuesday, June 7 at 9 a.m. It is now flashing on a yellow-red mode. After two days on this warning mode, it will go full-on red, yellow, and green modes on Thursday, June 9 at 9 a.m.

Officials say the new traffic signal will regulate traffic efficiently, providing the traveling public with improved safety.

