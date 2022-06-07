Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Not as Far Above 100F

By Richard Berler
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Desert air will cap a slightly deeper layer of gulf air Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will not be quite as hot, but still above 100. The gulf air will mean humidity will be a little higher on Wednesday and Thursday. Desert air will have more of an influence this weekend with 105F heat. Not seeing much of an opportunity for rain in the 7 day time frame.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

