Rep. Cuellar responds to recount request from Cisneros

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was reported on Monday, June 6, that the Democratic challenger in the primary runoff for the District 28 congressional seat, Jessica Cisneros, would be requesting a recount due to the close number of votes between her and incumbent Henry Cuellar.

Cuellar released a statement on Tuesday, June 7, saying ”Every vote has been counted and our margin not only held, but increased. My opponent has every legal right to call for a recount, though she has previously stated that she ‘won’t stop fighting until every vote has been counted.’ Well, every vote has been counted.”

