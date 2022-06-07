Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Rep. Cuellar responds to recount request from Cisneros

By Mindy Casso
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was reported on Monday, June 6, that the Democratic challenger in the primary runoff for the District 28 congressional seat, Jessica Cisneros, would be requesting a recount due to the close number of votes between her and incumbent Henry Cuellar.

Cuellar released a statement on Tuesday, June 7, saying ”Every vote has been counted and our margin not only held, but increased. My opponent has every legal right to call for a recount, though she has previously stated that she ‘won’t stop fighting until every vote has been counted.’ Well, every vote has been counted.”

