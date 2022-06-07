Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
The technology behind Laredo Police’s security efforts

Laredo Police Department Crime Center
Laredo Police Department Crime Center(KGNS)
By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, June 7, the Laredo Police Department shared how it has modernized and used technology to meet the demand for security in Laredo.

Investigator Joe Baeza says during the last couple of years, the department has opened a Real-Time Crime Center and has spent millions of dollars on a digital trunked radio system.

Baeza says the technology is not only for officers to communicate with clarity and consistency, but to also to have that communication with other law enforcement agencies in case of an emergency. He says, “everybody is on the same frequency and everybody can communicate with one another, whether it be a weather-related event or a mass shooting like in Uvalde. These are visionary steps the department has taken to prepare for the future. A majority of the cameras at the Real-Time Crime Center are linked to city facilities, departments, and public-accessible areas – like parks.”

The center is working to eventually have access to private-sector cameras where a lot of people gather, like hospitals and grocery stores.

