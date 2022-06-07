Tecos awaits contract renewal from Laredo City officials

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Tecos of Los Dos Laredos is currently in the middle of the season but their five year contract of playing in the city is nearing its end.

The team’s manager is continuing his efforts to make sure the Tecos keep running home in Laredo.

Laredoans have seen the only bi-national team in the world hit home runs, throw fast balls, and run the bases for over five years now, but if the city does not agree with the Tecos’ new contract, there will be no ballgame next season.

Cuitlahuac Rodriguez, Tecos general manager says he submitted a new contract so the city could review the new terms and conditions.

He says the contract consists of having the Tecos play for another five years at UniTrade Stadium.

After submitting the contract during Monday’s City Council meeting, Rodriguez expected a quick response from the members, but they decided to review it during an executive session.

Rodriguez is currently waiting for the city’s decision and hopes for a positive response.

While the city has yet to put the final details on the board, Rodriguez wants to make sure that all Tecos fans continue to come out and support the team for the remainder of the season.

The deadline for contract negotiations with the Tecolotes is until December.

The city will need to make a decision soon since the Tecos’ practice season starts in February of 2023.

