Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Tecos awaits contract renewal from Laredo City officials

File photo: Tecos of Los Dos Laredo's kick off 2022 season
File photo: Tecos of Los Dos Laredo's kick off 2022 season(KGNS)
By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Tecos of Los Dos Laredos is currently in the middle of the season but their five year contract of playing in the city is nearing its end.

The team’s manager is continuing his efforts to make sure the Tecos keep running home in Laredo.

Laredoans have seen the only bi-national team in the world hit home runs, throw fast balls, and run the bases for over five years now, but if the city does not agree with the Tecos’ new contract, there will be no ballgame next season.

Cuitlahuac Rodriguez, Tecos general manager says he submitted a new contract so the city could review the new terms and conditions.

He says the contract consists of having the Tecos play for another five years at UniTrade Stadium.

After submitting the contract during Monday’s City Council meeting, Rodriguez expected a quick response from the members, but they decided to review it during an executive session.

Rodriguez is currently waiting for the city’s decision and hopes for a positive response.

While the city has yet to put the final details on the board, Rodriguez wants to make sure that all Tecos fans continue to come out and support the team for the remainder of the season.

The deadline for contract negotiations with the Tecolotes is until December.

The city will need to make a decision soon since the Tecos’ practice season starts in February of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Man charged with murder in El Cenizo
Man arrested in connection to El Cenizo homicide
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Laredoans feeling pain at the pump
Laredoans feeling the pain at the pump
Authorities searching for men accused of robbery
Laredo Police searching for two men wanted for robbery

Latest News

New AEP building near completion
New AEP service building near completion
New traffic light on Pinnacle and Mines Road
New traffic signal at Mines and Pinnacle
Laredo Police Department Crime Center
The technology behind Laredo Police’s security efforts
Rep. Cuellar responds to recount request from Cisneros