LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Los Dos Laredos added to their winning streak, becoming the first team to reach 30 wins in the Mexican League as they run their series winning streak to 12 straight, but lose a big bat as Balbino Fuenmayor will be out 3-4 weeks with a finger injury.

