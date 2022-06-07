Trial underway for Laredo man accused of intoxicated manslaughter

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo man is on trial for allegedly killing two pedestrians during a car accident on Mines Road five years ago.

After several delays, the family members of both Jorge Salazar Jr. and David Alejandres could finally be getting the justice they have been seeking for five years.

The trial for Miguel Angel Meza started at the 49th District Court.

Back in June of 2017, both Salazar and Alejandres died after Meza allegedly crashed into them as they were pushing a stalled truck along Mines Road.

A grand jury indicted Miguel Meza with two counts of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of criminal negligent homicide.

During Tuesday’s court hearing, two witnesses took the stand, one of which was a friend who was there at the scene.

Family members of both victims were in attendance as the jury listened to the 911 call that took place after the incident.

During the trial, a request for a subpoena was filed by defense attorney Roberto Balli.

According to the Texas penal code, if found guilty, Meza faces up to 40 years in prison for both deaths.

