Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Trial underway for Laredo man accused of intoxicated manslaughter

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo man is on trial for allegedly killing two pedestrians during a car accident on Mines Road five years ago.

After several delays, the family members of both Jorge Salazar Jr. and David Alejandres could finally be getting the justice they have been seeking for five years.

The trial for Miguel Angel Meza started at the 49th District Court.

Back in June of 2017, both Salazar and Alejandres died after Meza allegedly crashed into them as they were pushing a stalled truck along Mines Road.

A grand jury indicted Miguel Meza with two counts of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of criminal negligent homicide.

During Tuesday’s court hearing, two witnesses took the stand, one of which was a friend who was there at the scene.

Family members of both victims were in attendance as the jury listened to the 911 call that took place after the incident.

During the trial, a request for a subpoena was filed by defense attorney Roberto Balli.

According to the Texas penal code, if found guilty, Meza faces up to 40 years in prison for both deaths.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Man charged with murder in El Cenizo
Man arrested in connection to El Cenizo homicide
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Laredoans feeling pain at the pump
Laredoans feeling the pain at the pump
Authorities searching for men accused of robbery
Laredo Police searching for two men wanted for robbery

Latest News

City unveils new logo for Sports Complex
City council approves new sports complex logo
Volunteers Serving The Need invites the community to shop at their store
Volunteers Serving The Need invites the community to shop at its thrift store
File photo: North Central Park Pool
Make a splash at any City of Laredo pool!
File photo
City of Laredo selects consulting firm for future water park
Trial underway for Laredo man accused of intoxicated manslaughter