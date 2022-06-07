United South Panther signs to play football with the Crusaders

Shop Local
Daymeonn Vercher signs with the Crusaders(KGNS)
By Ryan Bailey
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - It was a big day for a very big man as a Panther signs his letter of intent to continue his football playing days.

Daymeonn Vercher was surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday morning as he put pen to paper signing on to play at Mary Hardin Baylor University.

The big offensive lineman is coming off a storied career at United South helping the Panthers to back-to-back area round championships, a pair of undefeated district seasons and being named honorable mention all-state his junior and senior seasons.

He says the choice of the Crusaders was an easy one for many reasons.

Vercher says, “It’s the tradition they have, it’s always competitive and the education because what I want they are actually good.  Well, it’s a blessing actually to get the opportunity to continue what I love doing, playing sports and of course my academics because really in life the more you know, the further you can go.”

Congrats again to Vercher and his family as the big man plans to study sports management while playing football for the Crusaders.

