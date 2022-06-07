Volunteers Serving The Need invites the community to shop at its thrift store

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One non-profit organization is saying its going through a dry season, so it’s asking the community for help by inviting them to shop at its thrift store.

Gigi Garza, the founder of Volunteers Serving The Need says the months of June, July, August, and up to the middle of September are the months where the organization suffers the most.

The organization’s thrift store, which will celebrate 13 years of service this coming July is one way the public can help. Every $20 spent at the thrift store provides $200 of help to one veteran, plus thirty pounds of meat and non-food items. Garza says, ”We have a little bit of everything: pots, pans, shoes, toys, furniture. You name it, we got it. If it’s not on the floor, I’ll probably find it in the warehouse. Our prices are very economical, and this is the way we run our program.”

The organization assures the community that there’s plenty of parking and air conditioning inside the store during the hot summer days.

Volunteers Serving The Need is located at 1202 Salinas Avenue and is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They also accept donations.

