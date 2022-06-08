City of Laredo welcomes Dr. Click as the health authority

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A previous health authority is coming back in full force.

Doctor Maurice Click is returning to the position which he says is an honor and a challenge to his career.

Between 1997 to 2016 Dr. Click was the City of Laredo Health Authority and he says he is more than ready to take on the position once again.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, Mayor Pete Saenz, council members and other city authorities approved Dr. Richard Chamberlain and the previous health authority Dr. Victor Trevino’s recommendation.

His two-year term plan will include bringing and developing more services that can help the low-income patients around town.

Part of those services include having a hepatitis C identifier program and an HIV-assistance-treatment navigation system.

In our later newscast dr. Click says his most challenging moments were during the pandemic where he worked alongside Dr Trevino in a committee that focused on delivering the latest regarding COVID-19.

