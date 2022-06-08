Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

City of Laredo welcomes Dr. Click as the health authority

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A previous health authority is coming back in full force.

Doctor Maurice Click is returning to the position which he says is an honor and a challenge to his career.

Between 1997 to 2016 Dr. Click was the City of Laredo Health Authority and he says he is more than ready to take on the position once again.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, Mayor Pete Saenz, council members and other city authorities approved Dr. Richard Chamberlain and the previous health authority Dr. Victor Trevino’s recommendation.

His two-year term plan will include bringing and developing more services that can help the low-income patients around town.

Part of those services include having a hepatitis C identifier program and an HIV-assistance-treatment navigation system.

In our later newscast dr. Click says his most challenging moments were during the pandemic where he worked alongside Dr Trevino in a committee that focused on delivering the latest regarding COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

48-year-old Arling Antonio Gutierrez Garcia
Man arrested in deadly human smuggling attempt on Highway 83
Miguel Angel Mesa
Day three: Trial for Laredo man accused of intoxicated manslaughter
Rollover accident reported on Loop 20
Rollover accident causes traffic delays on Loop 20
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Rep. Cuellar responds to recount request from Cisneros
Authorities searching for women allegedly tied to theft
Laredo Police searching for three women allegedly tied to theft case

Latest News

Kids experiencing summer blues
Seasonal Affective Depression in children during the summer
Laredo kids experiencing summer blues
Laredo kids experiencing summer blues
Laerdo baseball stadium to keep name
Laerdo baseball stadium to keep name
Conference for officers in need takes place in Laredo
Conference for officers in need takes place in Laredo
Constable deems click it or ticket campaign a success
Constable Pct. 3 announces “Click It or Ticket” campaign numbers