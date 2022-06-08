Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

City’s baseball stadium to keep name for a few more years

(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city’s professional baseball stadium will keep the name UniTrade for a few more years.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, members authorized the interim city manager to enter into a three year agreement with UniTrade forwarding for the naming rights of the baseball stadium.

Since UniTrade’s contract was up, the city opened up the requests for proposals for the naming rights, but UniTrade was the sole bidder, so the name will stay the same.

A large crowd of people showed up to the council meeting to show their support for the company.

In the crowd was Tecolotes public address announcer Christian Schmidt who says he was happy with the decision.

Schmidt says, “We’re excited, we want to continue with that basically. We’re here to stay and we want to establish that, keep the name, it’s well deserved, and we’ll continue with that.”

UniTrade Forwarding will pay the city $360,000 for the naming rights.

The money will be deposited into the city’s sports and community venue fund.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

48-year-old Arling Antonio Gutierrez Garcia
Man arrested in deadly human smuggling attempt on Highway 83
Miguel Angel Mesa
Day three: Trial for Laredo man accused of intoxicated manslaughter
Rollover accident reported on Loop 20
Rollover accident causes traffic delays on Loop 20
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Rep. Cuellar responds to recount request from Cisneros
Authorities searching for women allegedly tied to theft
Laredo Police searching for three women allegedly tied to theft case

Latest News

Charities brace for migrant caravan
Nonprofits prepare for possible influx of migrants
UISD continues health and safety measures
UISD continues with health and safety measures during summer school
UISD continues with health and safety measures during summer school
UISD continues with health and safety measures during summer school
First case of moneypox reported in Texas
First monkeypox case reported in Texas