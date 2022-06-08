City’s baseball stadium to keep name for a few more years

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city’s professional baseball stadium will keep the name UniTrade for a few more years.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, members authorized the interim city manager to enter into a three year agreement with UniTrade forwarding for the naming rights of the baseball stadium.

Since UniTrade’s contract was up, the city opened up the requests for proposals for the naming rights, but UniTrade was the sole bidder, so the name will stay the same.

A large crowd of people showed up to the council meeting to show their support for the company.

In the crowd was Tecolotes public address announcer Christian Schmidt who says he was happy with the decision.

Schmidt says, “We’re excited, we want to continue with that basically. We’re here to stay and we want to establish that, keep the name, it’s well deserved, and we’ll continue with that.”

UniTrade Forwarding will pay the city $360,000 for the naming rights.

The money will be deposited into the city’s sports and community venue fund.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.