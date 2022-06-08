Constable Pct. 3 announces “Click It or Ticket” campaign numbers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - People were caught by surprise as Precinct 3 constables issued almost 2,000 citations to drivers who were not on their best behavior.

In the two weeks between May 23 and June 5, seven deputies took part in the Click It or Ticket campaign. Seven arrests were also made, including possession of controlled substances and served warrants.

Chief Constable Luis Tinajero shared details of the campaign: “It was the first year for TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation). With only seven officers, we were able to stop 1,135 vehicles with a total of 1,992. Out of those 1,992 citations that we gave out, 154 were for no seatbelts. 92 adults and 62 children were not restrained.”

Chief Constable Tinajero expects to receive more TxDOT grants for the campaign to operate again.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.