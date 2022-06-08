Desert Heat Returns This Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The hottest portion of a desert airmass has retreated a bit to our west. Temperatures, as result were about 5 degrees lower than on Tuesday. Gulf air in the lower several thousand feet of the atmosphere will bring humid air tonight and Thursday morning with low clouds early in the morning. Desert air will begin to move eastward by Saturday, and will exert a greater influence on our weather. I am expecting 105F heat during the weekend.

