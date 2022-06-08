Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

First monkeypox case reported in Texas

First case of moneypox reported in Texas
First case of moneypox reported in Texas(NBC News Channel)
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The first case of monkeypox in Texas is now under investigation in Dallas. The person was making their way from Mexico to Dallas on a flight.

Doctor Victor Trevino, a local physician, says this finding is not cause for panic in our community. Trevino says the virus can spread through person-to-person contact or wearing someone’s clothing and respiratory droplets. He also says symptoms for the virus include rashes and bumps on the skin.

According to the city of Laredo Health Department Director Doctor Richard Chamberlain there are no cases of monkeypox reported in our area so far.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

48-year-old Arling Antonio Gutierrez Garcia
Man arrested in deadly human smuggling attempt on Highway 83
Miguel Angel Mesa
Day three: Trial for Laredo man accused of intoxicated manslaughter
Rollover accident reported on Loop 20
Rollover accident causes traffic delays on Loop 20
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Rep. Cuellar responds to recount request from Cisneros
Authorities searching for women allegedly tied to theft
Laredo Police searching for three women allegedly tied to theft case

Latest News

UISD continues health and safety measures
UISD continues with health and safety measures during summer school
UISD continues with health and safety measures during summer school
UISD continues with health and safety measures during summer school
City’s baseball stadium to keep name for a few more years
State-wide peer network conference for officers in need takes place in Laredo
Statewide peer network conference for officers takes place in Laredo