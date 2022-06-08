How Laredo is helping those with autism

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - During Monday night’s City Council meeting, members approved establishing an autism and special needs plan.

With more than 750 known people diagnosed with autism in Laredo, the city is prioritizing improving their way of life.

Veronica Orduno knows firsthand what is like having a child diagnosed with autism.

Having a son with autism motivated her to create a group called Families for Autism Support and Awareness.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, the group soke before city officials.

Throwing out ideas with council members, they spoke about the importance of changes that could be made to the city to better include those who have autism.

Orduno says awareness is there, acceptance can follow but inclusion is what is needed.

“We need more daycares that can provide for our children when their parents are working, we need some kind of camp, summer camp, swimming camps all kinds of camps that our kids will be able to able to participate in”, said Orduno.

The city of Laredo’s Health Department is one of those agencies that is bringing more inclusivity to those people that have autism in our community by creating a new program.

Health Educator Supervisor Christine Reyes says they have partnered with Councilwoman Vanessa Perez and the Fasken Recreation Center for a new project.

Reyes says, “This multisensory room was to help open additional doors for other stakeholders and partners to partner with our program or not help them create their own area of an inclusive environment for individuals with developmental disabilities.”

The rooms are still under construction; however, we got a preview on how they will look.

The room will have many different bright colors and many different stations where children can stimulate their brains.

These stimulation rooms will be in the Fasken Recreation Center and will be open soon to the public.

The health department isn’t the only entity that has already jump-started the master plan.

One idea by the fire department is to create a registry of where people with autism live so if an emergency were to happen, they know how to prepare.

LFD says more than 50 people have registered with them.

Other programs that the health department will be daycare learning center inclusion and adapted aquatics for children and youth with special needs.

These programs from the health department will be available to the public soon.

