How many days until fall?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - You don’t need us to tell you that temperatures are on the rise but it’s getting hot in south Texas!

We are not even at the official start of summer, and we are already seeing temperatures in the mid to upper hundreds.

Our silver lining could be that we haven’t seen those 110, 112 or 115 temperatures that we have seen in previous years.

On Wednesday we’ll start in the upper 70s and see a high of 105.

Temperatures will stay in the mid hundreds with little to no cloud coverage.

Now things will hit a high of 105 on Friday, 107 on Saturday and Sunday.

Overall, just stay indoors, cool off at the lake, or pool because it’s just going to be too hot to be outside without any type of relief.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.