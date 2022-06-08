Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

How many days until fall?

By Lorena Ibarra
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - You don’t need us to tell you that temperatures are on the rise but it’s getting hot in south Texas!

We are not even at the official start of summer, and we are already seeing temperatures in the mid to upper hundreds.

Our silver lining could be that we haven’t seen those 110, 112 or 115 temperatures that we have seen in previous years.

On Wednesday we’ll start in the upper 70s and see a high of 105.

Temperatures will stay in the mid hundreds with little to no cloud coverage.

Now things will hit a high of 105 on Friday, 107 on Saturday and Sunday.

Overall, just stay indoors, cool off at the lake, or pool because it’s just going to be too hot to be outside without any type of relief.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

48-year-old Arling Antonio Gutierrez Garcia
Man arrested in deadly human smuggling attempt on Highway 83
Miguel Angel Mesa
Trial underway for Laredo man accused of intoxicated manslaughter
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Rep. Cuellar responds to recount request from Cisneros
Man charged with murder in El Cenizo
Man arrested in connection to El Cenizo homicide
City unveils new logo for Sports Complex
City council approves new sports complex logo

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
File photo
How Laredo is helping those with autism
Laredo Police searching for three women allegedly tied to theft case
Laredo Police searching for three women allegedly tied to theft case
Authorities searching for women allegedly tied to theft
Laredo Police searching for three women allegedly tied to theft case