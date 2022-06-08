John Cena coming to Laredo for his return to WWE

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An announcement made on Monday, June 6, has wrestling fans talking about Laredo.

During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced that John Cena will be making his return to the show right here in Laredo on June 27, 2022 at the Sames Auto Arena. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $15.

Been far too long and what a special occasion to be able spend with the @WWEUniverse!



Laredo, TX, C U soon!!! #WWERaw #CenaMonth https://t.co/wj72M0qMW1 — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 7, 2022

Cena has not appeared on WWE since last August and will be celebrating his 20-year anniversary with the company that night. Cena has won the World Championship 16 times and is tied with Ric Flair for the all-time record.

Cena has been working on his career outside of the ring having joined the cast of the Fast and Furious franchise for it’s ninth film, F9. The film was released in 2021 and that same year, he starred as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad.

John Cena returns to WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment)

