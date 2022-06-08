Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

John Cena coming to Laredo for his return to WWE

By Ruben Villarreal and Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An announcement made on Monday, June 6, has wrestling fans talking about Laredo.

During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced that John Cena will be making his return to the show right here in Laredo on June 27, 2022 at the Sames Auto Arena. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $15.

Cena has not appeared on WWE since last August and will be celebrating his 20-year anniversary with the company that night. Cena has won the World Championship 16 times and is tied with Ric Flair for the all-time record.

Cena has been working on his career outside of the ring having joined the cast of the Fast and Furious franchise for it’s ninth film, F9. The film was released in 2021 and that same year, he starred as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad.

John Cena returns to WWE
John Cena returns to WWE(World Wrestling Entertainment)

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

48-year-old Arling Antonio Gutierrez Garcia
Man arrested in deadly human smuggling attempt on Highway 83
Miguel Angel Mesa
Trial underway for Laredo man accused of intoxicated manslaughter
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Rep. Cuellar responds to recount request from Cisneros
Man charged with murder in El Cenizo
Man arrested in connection to El Cenizo homicide
City unveils new logo for Sports Complex
City council approves new sports complex logo

Latest News

Lorena Ibarra
How many days until fall?
File photo
How Laredo is helping those with autism
Laredo Police searching for three women allegedly tied to theft case
Laredo Police searching for three women allegedly tied to theft case
Authorities searching for women allegedly tied to theft
Laredo Police searching for three women allegedly tied to theft case
Tecos pending contract renewal from the city
Tecos pending contract renewal from the city