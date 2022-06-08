Laredo Police searching for three women allegedly tied to theft case

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating three women believed to be tied to a recent theft.

Laredo Police posted images of three alleged subjects who were allegedly involved in a recent theft at a store in south Laredo.

If you have any information on their identity or their whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

