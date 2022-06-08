Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
‘Live PD’ is returning to TV under new title, report says

The producers of “Live PD” are reviving the show’s live format under a new working title: “On...
The producers of “Live PD” are reviving the show’s live format under a new working title: “On Patrol: Live,” according to reports.(MattGush via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A once-popular reality TV show is being revived.

Variety reports producers of “Live PD” are bringing back the show’s live format under a new working title called “On Patrol: Live” that will air on Reelz.

According to the report, the show is scheduled to air live on Friday and Saturday nights starting later this summer.

The “On Patrol: Live” announcement comes two years after A&E reportedly halted production in the wake of protests against police brutality and concerns over coverage of police activity following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Big Fish Entertainment is said to again be behind the show’s new production along with Half Moon Pictures, which is devoted to crime and investigative series.

According to the report, Dan Abrams will also be back as host.

Previously, “Live PD” was a juggernaut for A&E, dominating cable ratings and spawning multiple spinoffs.

According to Variety, Reelz CEO Stan E. Hubbard said he believed the new show would serve as “the cornerstone of our commitment to commissioning brand-defining, must-see original programming.”

Police departments and sheriff’s offices featured on “On Patrol: Live” are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

