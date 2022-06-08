Man accused of two convivence store robberies arrested

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested in connection to a couple of robberies that happened over the weekend.

On Monday, Jose Casarez III was arrested for two robberies that happened on Friday and Saturday.

Two convenience store employees told police that a man had gone into the store, demanded the money, and fled in a dark green pick-up truck.

A truck matching the description was found on Sunday.

The vehicle was allegedly driven by Casarez.

