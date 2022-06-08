Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Man accused of two convivence store robberies arrested

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested in connection to a couple of robberies that happened over the weekend.

On Monday, Jose Casarez III was arrested for two robberies that happened on Friday and Saturday.

Two convenience store employees told police that a man had gone into the store, demanded the money, and fled in a dark green pick-up truck.

A truck matching the description was found on Sunday.

The vehicle was allegedly driven by Casarez.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

48-year-old Arling Antonio Gutierrez Garcia
Man arrested in deadly human smuggling attempt on Highway 83
Miguel Angel Mesa
Day three: Trial for Laredo man accused of intoxicated manslaughter
Rollover accident reported on Loop 20
Rollover accident causes traffic delays on Loop 20
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Rep. Cuellar responds to recount request from Cisneros
Authorities searching for women allegedly tied to theft
Laredo Police searching for three women allegedly tied to theft case

Latest News

State-wide peer network conference for officers in need takes place in Laredo
Statewide peer network conference for officers takes place in Laredo
Woman arrested in connection to seventh homicide
Day three: Trial for Laredo man accused of intoxicated manslaughter
Day three: Trial for Laredo man accused of intoxicated manslaughter
Two men accused of robbing eight-liner business arrested
Man accused of two robberies arrested