Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Marine Corps aircraft crashes in Southern California desert

Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.
Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.

Naval Air Facility El Centro says in a Facebook post that the aircraft was from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, in San Diego.

The crash was reported about midday Wednesday in a remote area near the community of Glamis in Imperial County.

Local and federal firefighters are responding.

The site is about 115 miles east of San Diego.

The Navy facility says there are no other details.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

48-year-old Arling Antonio Gutierrez Garcia
Man arrested in deadly human smuggling attempt on Highway 83
Miguel Angel Mesa
Day three: Trial for Laredo man accused of intoxicated manslaughter
Rollover accident reported on Loop 20
Rollover accident causes traffic delays on Loop 20
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Rep. Cuellar responds to recount request from Cisneros
Authorities searching for women allegedly tied to theft
Laredo Police searching for three women allegedly tied to theft case

Latest News

Charities brace for migrant caravan
Nonprofits prepare for possible influx of migrants
FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field...
Del Rio defends comparing George Floyd protests to Capitol riots
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
Oz wins Pa. Senate primary ahead of showdown with Fetterman
UISD continues with health and safety measures during summer school
UISD continues with health and safety measures during summer school
City’s baseball stadium to keep name for a few more years