Nonprofits prepare for possible influx of migrants

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A caravan of nearly 10,000 migrants has reportedly started making its way to the U.S. Border.

They started their trek in the city of Tapachula, Mexico.

The group is said to consist mainly of people from central American countries like Venezuela, but they include migrants from places like Cuba as well.

Several non-profit groups in the U.S. have been preparing for the influx of people.

The Rebecca Solloa executive director of Catholic Charities believes that Laredo won’t be affected as much; however they will break up and spread out to different areas of the border.

It is believed it could take several weeks for the group to eventually reach the border.

