Pets of the Week: Shakira and Bill

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, it’s a double whammy for both dog and cat lovers.

This week the Laredo Animal Care Services introduces us to Shakira, the dog and Bill the cat.

Shakira, Shakira, is just four months and although she doesn’t have any hips, her puppy dog eyes don’t lie!

She’s the perfect little lab-mix that would be happy with any loving family who chooses to take her in.

Now Bill is a kitten who is three months old, who loves to play with others.

If you would like to adopt either one of these annals, you can call, 956-625-1860 or you can visit their facility located at 5202 Maher Avenue, they are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

