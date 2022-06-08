Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Pets of the Week: Shakira and Bill

Shakira and Bill
Shakira and Bill(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, it’s a double whammy for both dog and cat lovers.

This week the Laredo Animal Care Services introduces us to Shakira, the dog and Bill the cat.

Shakira, Shakira, is just four months and although she doesn’t have any hips, her puppy dog eyes don’t lie!

She’s the perfect little lab-mix that would be happy with any loving family who chooses to take her in.

Now Bill is a kitten who is three months old, who loves to play with others.

If you would like to adopt either one of these annals, you can call, 956-625-1860 or you can visit their facility located at 5202 Maher Avenue, they are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

48-year-old Arling Antonio Gutierrez Garcia
Man arrested in deadly human smuggling attempt on Highway 83
Miguel Angel Mesa
Trial underway for Laredo man accused of intoxicated manslaughter
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Rep. Cuellar responds to recount request from Cisneros
Man charged with murder in El Cenizo
Man arrested in connection to El Cenizo homicide
City unveils new logo for Sports Complex
City council approves new sports complex logo

Latest News

Tecos kick off season with a win
Tecolotes’ future up in the air?
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you
Lorena Ibarra
How many days until fall?