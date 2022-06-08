Rollover accident causes traffic delays on Loop 20

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A rollover accident causes temporary closures on Loop 20.

The Laredo Police Department reported the accident at around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Loop 20 and Maria Luisa.

A Ford Explorer Sport Trac was seen rolled over on its side in the brush area.

So far no serious injuries were reported.

