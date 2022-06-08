Seasonal Affective Depression in children during the summer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Kids are out on summer break and days become longer, but not everyone is ready to go out and enjoy the hot summer months.

The “summer blues” is also known as a Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD. People usually think this only affects people in the fall or winter, but during summer, it can also happen. According to the National Library of Medicine, 1.7% to 5.5% of children from ages 9 through 19 suffer from the “summer blues.”

Children having SAD will feel sluggish with no energy. They won’t be interested in doing anything. This can affect children since days are longer during the summer and children might be bored.

If you think your child could have SAD during the summer, it can go away by itself. Professionals recommend that parents take their child to the doctor if symptoms don’t go away.

