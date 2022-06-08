Statewide peer network conference for officers takes place in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As we keep hearing more about tragic events unfolding in the nation, law enforcement officers are usually the first ones to arrive at the scene. Because they’re usually involved in those high-stress events, their mental health takes a toll, possibly driving some of them to suicide.

On Wednesday, June 8, the Texas Law Enforcement Peer Network (TLEPN) held a conference in Laredo for the city’s police force. The network is a statewide program designed to give every Texas law enforcement officer access to specially trained peers to address stressors, trauma, fatigue and other needs to combat workforce burnout and end police suicide and self-harm.

Sgt. Cordelia Perez with LPD says, ”This is a program where [officers] can talk to someone knowing that they’re going to have someone that is free of judgment, they’re going to be able to talk to them in confidence, they’re going to be able to work with someone to get past whatever they’re dealing with.”

If you’re a law enforcement officer and need immediate help, you can contact COPLINE. It provides around the clock support to officers in crisis, both online and by phone at 1-800-COPLINE.

If you would like to volunteer as a peer, you can contact your region director here.

