Tecolotes’ future up in the air?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UniTrade Stadium is home to the only bi-national baseball team in the world.

For the past five years thousands of Laredoans have shown up to the games to watch the Tecos step up to the plate and hit it out of the park, but could the Tecos be out for good?

Cuitlahuac Rodriguez, general manager of Tecolotes de los dos Laredos is working to keep the team in Laredo for a while.

Rodriguez says the Tecos’ contract with the city was for five years with a five-year option. This is the final year of the first five years, so we submitted the paperwork for the option.

Rodriguez says the team has raked in a lot of money for the city.

“When we submitted the paperwork, both parties understand that the contract does not apply anymore or can be changed in order to make everything flow a little bit better and easier for both the Tecos and the city”, said Rodriguez.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, members spoke behind closed doors to talk about the city’s contract with the Tecos.

Rodriguez expected an instant victory but instead what they got was a ground ball; council members, the mayor and interim city manager chose to continue to review the details of the contract.

JJ Gomez the City of Laredo’s Parks and Recreation Director says the city could not decide on-the-spot.

Gomez says there are some things that the Tecos are asking for and some things the city is asking for, everyone wants to correct or see what needs to be fixed before coming to an agreement.

Gomez goes on to say, “This agreement is from five years, we can still end with the same agreement, amend the agreement, or start a new one. We have new council; we have new city managers, so we have different players in the ball game. So hopefully we can get this taken care of.”

Despite all the negotiations, Rodriguez is optimistic that they will come to an agreement that will knock it out of the park.

Rodriguez, “We’re very confident, it’s very positive. The changes and the amendments that we are asking, we are both asking are for everyone’s benefit. It’s nothing drastic, it’s how we can make it smother for everyone.”

The deadline for contract negotiations with the Tecolotes is until December.

The Tecos practice season starts in February of 2023.

