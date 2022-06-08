Two men accused of robbing eight-liner business arrested

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A couple of men wanted for robbing an amusement center are arrested in Victoria, Texas.

Last week, Laredo Police put out an APB asking for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ruben David Lecea, 34 and Reymundo Rodirugez, to come forward.

Both men are accused of robbing Grecias Amusement Center.

Authorities say the two entered the building, took out a gun and made off with roughly $5,000.

Both are expected to be extradited to Webb County in the near future.

