UISD continues with health and safety measures during summer school

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With summer school in full swing, school districts continue to have their guard up when it comes to dealing with transmissible sicknesses.

Officials with United Independent School District say COVID-19 and the flu are on top of mind, especially with having kids still in the classroom.

UISD’s Director of School Improvement, Clotilde Gamez, says the district does not have a drastic number of students absent due to COVID or the flu, which they credit their ongoing health and safety measures in place. Gamez says, “if your child is not feeling well, we highly recommend you keep them home, just to take all precaution. Just know that at school we are following all protocols. We make sure we have sanitizers and disinfectant available for all our students and teachers. Our custodians take great pride in making sure that our campuses are clean and is disinfected on a daily basis.”

UISD continues to monitor COVID cases among staff and students. A COVID tracker for the district can be found here.

