Woman arrested in connection to Laredo’s seventh homicide

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A third arrest has been made in connection to the city’s seventh homicide that took place last month in central Laredo.

Twenty-Seven-year-old Ashley Renea Guzman was arrested in Pearsall, Texas and brought back to Laredo.

She was the third person charged in the murder of 31-year-old Gerardo Nino.

The shooting was reported on May third at the 1800 block of North India.

With the help of home surveillance footage, authorities were able to obtain images of the alleged assailants; two of which were identified and arrested.

One was a 14-year-old juvenile, and the second was 30-year-old Gerardo Rocha.

Authorities believe Guzman was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the shooting of Nino.

More arrests could be pending.

