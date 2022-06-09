Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Big batch of baby formula arrives in Texas

By NBC News Channel
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FORT WORTH,TX (NBC) - Another plane load with baby formula arrived in the United States on Thursday.

The third Operation Fly Formula Flight landed in Texas Thursday afternoon.

A Federal Express plane from Cologne, Germany delivered 110,000 pounds of Nestle Infant Formula which equals to about 63,504 cans.

That can make 1.6 million bottles of baby formula.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra was on hand for the delivery.

Becerra says the formula is going to be reaching the parents of America real soon.

Secretary Becerra also said additional flights are scheduled over the next couple of weeks that will bring in an additional 8.3 million bottles of infant formula into the U.S.

