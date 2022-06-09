Could a popcorn shortage be nigh?

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In the wake of a record-breaking Memorial Day weekend thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick”, movie theaters are facing a new dilemma, a shortage of popcorn!

Experts are worried a popcorn shortage could be around the corner.

That’s not just because farmers may start growing less corn in favor of more profitable crops these days.

Shortages in other areas that impact theater popcorn are also at play.

Suppliers are having trouble getting the lining used inside popcorn bags.

Everything from those bags to the oil used to pop the corn and the glue used for the boxes that hold that oil are at risk of supply chain issues.

Since theaters sell popcorn at a massive mark-up, they rely on it and other concessions for most of their profit margins.

