Desert Heat Expanding East Above Texas

By Richard Berler
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Desert air moved away to our west. Temperatures were not as high as result (reached 101F), and we had more cumulus clouds during the afternoon in our skies. The desert air will expand eastward above Texas Friday with slightly higher temperatures, and will be most pronounced during the weekend with 105F heat likely. Afternoons will have only scattered small cumulus clouds, especially during the weekend. Nights and mornings will still be humid.

