Eight potential candidates vying for county constable precinct one

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - There are eight people looking to fill the vacant position of Webb County Constable for Precinct One.

This comes after the resignation of Rudy Rodriguez before his conviction on federal prostitution charges.

According to Webb County Democratic Chair Sylvia Bruni, the eight candidates who applied for the position under the Democratic party will go before a committee next week to prove why they are the best choice for the job.

Bruni says on Wednesday they will be meeting with the eight applicants who will have the opportunity to present themselves to the committee.

She goes on to say, “There’s going to be a Q&A session also, and then after that the committee will select that candidate that will appear in what would have been a special election but in this case, it’s going to be rolled into the November midterm election.”

Bruni adds that the candidate that is selected will represent the democratic party.

Other parties like the Republican and independent can chose their own candidate to run for constable precinct one in the November midterm elections.

Meza found guilty for two counts of criminal negligence
Eight potential candidates vying for county constable precinct one
State reps talk to law agencies about action against gun attacks
