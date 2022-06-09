Laredo Film Society offers series of summer workshops

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’re a lover of film and you’re looking for something fun and educational to do this summer, the Laredo Film Society is offering several workshops over the next two months.

Joey Flores with the Laredo Film Society was a guest on KGNS News at Noon to let the community know about the workshops. The first workshop will be on Saturday, June 11 at 1 p.m. To see what other workshops the organization has planned, you can head here and purchase tickets.

Karen Gaytan with the Laredo Film Society was also on the KGNS News Desk on Wednesday, June 8, to talk about the organization as well as the workshops. You can find the full interview below:

