Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Laredo Film Society offers series of summer workshops

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’re a lover of film and you’re looking for something fun and educational to do this summer, the Laredo Film Society is offering several workshops over the next two months.

Joey Flores with the Laredo Film Society was a guest on KGNS News at Noon to let the community know about the workshops. The first workshop will be on Saturday, June 11 at 1 p.m. To see what other workshops the organization has planned, you can head here and purchase tickets.

Karen Gaytan with the Laredo Film Society was also on the KGNS News Desk on Wednesday, June 8, to talk about the organization as well as the workshops. You can find the full interview below:

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Ashley Renea Guzman, 27
Woman arrested in connection to Laredo’s seventh homicide
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Authorities searching for women allegedly tied to theft
Laredo Police searching for three women allegedly tied to theft case
Rollover accident reported on Loop 20
Rollover accident causes traffic delays on Loop 20
First case of moneypox reported in Texas
First monkeypox case reported in Texas

Latest News

NeighborWorks unveils new affordable housing project
New artwork seeks to promote preservation of Laredo’s river
Big batch of baby formula arrives in Texas
Big batch of baby formula arrives in Texas
Big batch of baby formula arrives in Texas
Big batch of baby formula arrives in Texas