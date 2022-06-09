Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Law enforcement officials testify before Texas House on Uvalde shooting

By NBC News Channel
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Texas lawmakers are hearing from law enforcement officers about the deadly shooting that took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas over two weeks ago.

According to Rep. Dustin Burrows’ Office, the testimony that the investigative committee on the shooting is hearing is expected to be in executive session and won’t be made available to the public.

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan asked for the committee to be formed a week after the shooting.

Burrows’ office said representatives form Texas DPS will be testifying, but a list of names of those invited will not be released.

The massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead, carried out by an 18-year-old man who reportedly had legally purchased two AR-15-style rifles, marked the worst school shooting in the state’s history.

Borrow says, “The people of Uvalde and the entire State of Texas deserve facts and answers as to what happened leading up to, during, and in the aftermath of this tragedy. And this committee will do everything in its power to get to the bottom of this matter. It is our goal to conduct a thorough, objective and non-partisan examination into the circumstances and work as quickly as possible to report our findings to our colleagues so we as a chamber may move forward in determining the best possible solutions to prevent something like this from happening ever again.”

