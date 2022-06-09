Shop Local
Man accused of stealing from western wear store

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a local western wear store in north Laredo.

Laredo Police arrested 28-year-old Delfino Moreno Jr.

The incident happened on April 24 when police responded to an alarm that went off at Casa Raul located on Bob Bullock Loop.

When officers arrived at the store, they noticed the front door glass was shattered.

After reviewing store surveillance footage, officers saw a man breaking the glass door, entering the building, and stealing cowboy hats, belts, boots and caps.

A total of 78 items were stolen with a value of roughly $4,500.

After a thorough investigation, police were able to identify Moreno as the prime suspect.

