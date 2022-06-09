Man arrested for possession of child pornography

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An investigation results in the arrest of a man who is facing a slew of charges pertaining to sexual acts against minors.

Laredo Police arrested 20-year-old Victor Antonio Puente.

Puente was charged with indecency with a child through sexual contact, possession of child pornography furnishing alcohol to a minor and harboring a runaway.

Puente was booked at LPD headquarters and transported to the Webb County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.