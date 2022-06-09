Man arrested for possession of child pornography
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An investigation results in the arrest of a man who is facing a slew of charges pertaining to sexual acts against minors.
Laredo Police arrested 20-year-old Victor Antonio Puente.
Puente was charged with indecency with a child through sexual contact, possession of child pornography furnishing alcohol to a minor and harboring a runaway.
Puente was booked at LPD headquarters and transported to the Webb County Jail.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.
For more headlines. click here.