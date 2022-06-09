Man wanted for assault and theft

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for a slew of charges including assault and theft of property.

Laredo Police are searching for 28-year-old Eugene Garcia Jr. for a slew of charges that happened on two separate occasions.

The first incident was reported on April 26th when officers were called out to the 8700 block of Liberty Loop.

Officers met with a woman who stated that Garcia had assaulted her. The victim had bruises and marks where she said she was hit. Garcia fled the scene when the victim yelled for help.

Nearly a couple of weeks later, on May 8, officers were called out to the 4200 block of Katiana Drive where a woman stated that Garcia had gone into her home, broke open the door, and stole purses, wallets and bracelets valued at over $2,000.

Both cases were presented to the District Attorney’s Office who determined that there was sufficient evidence to execute an arrest warrant.

If you have any information on Garcia’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward.

