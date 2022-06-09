NeighborWorks unveils new affordable housing project

Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
NeighborWorks unveils affordable housing project(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A family receives the home of their dreams thanks to a charitable organization that thrives on providing affordable housing.

While NeighborWorks week is nationally celebrated here in Laredo, NeighborWorks has completed its first house at Las Fincas subdivision with two more to go.

This project is an investment of over half a million dollars resulting in three affordable houses made possible through multiple agencies.

CEO of NeighborWorks Laredo Elizabeth Alonzo Villarreal shares more details on this grand project.

Alonzo Villarreal says “Affordable housing is so important because as you know prices for homes are in the upper 2 hundreds, so we are going to sell this home way below that amount. That includes a grant that we obtain from the City of Laredo through home funds so that we could apply $35,000 as down to the price of the house.”

The organization expects to finish construction on the other two homes in about 45 days.

The public can join the waitlist for the houses by calling the number 956-712-9100.

