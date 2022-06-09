Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
New artwork seeks to promote preservation of Laredo's river

New artwork aims to promote preservation of Laredo's river
New artwork aims to promote preservation of Laredo's river(KGNS)
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A city landmark is unveiled that will help educate everyone on the Rio Grande’s importance in our community.

The City of Laredo and the Rio Grande International Study Center commissioned a mural from local artist Antonio Briones.

Briones calls the mural, “Mi Rio Grande” and says it’s purpose is to help raise awareness on pollution and its effects.

Briones says, despite the beauty of the river, there is still a lot of trash, plastic and containers.

He believes it’s time for Laredoans to come together and start owning the river by protecting it.

The new art piece is at the Inner City Park, it displays the history of the river and the species that depends on it.

