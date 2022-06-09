Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
State reps talk to law agencies about action against gun attacks

Law enforcement agencies undergo training
By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo and Webb County, like every other city and county in the country, are preparing to protect its citizens in the event of a mass shooting. On Thursday, June 9, local and state representatives heard from several law enforcement agencies entities on what to do in order to keep Laredoans safe.

Texas State Representative Richard Pena-Raymond hosted the discussion. He says this meeting is in response to the recent mass shooting in Uvalde. Raymond says it will ensure that local law enforcement agencies are organized and ready to take action. While the methods of how they are planning to prevent a potential mass shooting were discussed behind closed doors, Pena said they shared ideas in order to assure everyone that they are ready and prepared should any mass attack be attempted in Laredo.

Raymond says he wants to collaborate with other state representatives to change gun control regulations. One of those changes includes the age of gun owners. He believes that an 18-year-old should not allowed to carry an assault weapon.

