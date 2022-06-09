Three injured in rollover accident on I-35

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 20-year-old man remains in serious condition after an accident on I-35 Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened at around 6:30 p.m. on the northbound lane of I-35 right in front of the Mall Dell Norte area.

According to reports, three people were injured after their vehicle rolled over.

The 20-year-old man was thrown from the vehicle and taken to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.