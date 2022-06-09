Shop Local
Three injured in rollover accident on I-35

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 20-year-old man remains in serious condition after an accident on I-35 Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened at around 6:30 p.m. on the northbound lane of I-35 right in front of the Mall Dell Norte area.

According to reports, three people were injured after their vehicle rolled over.

The 20-year-old man was thrown from the vehicle and taken to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

