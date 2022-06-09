LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Our seven day forecast shows we are walking on sunshine and it doesn’t feel good!

Expect nothing but triple digit temperatures for the rest of the week and well into the weekend.

On Thursday expect a high of 103, Friday a high of 105, and on Saturday and Sunday we could get up to 107, possibly even hotter.

Of course with humidity and heat index, we could surpass 107 during the mid-afternoon hours.

We will start to feel a bit of a humid airmass that could make it feel a little cooler; however, this could create hazardous conditions that could result in brush fires, so be careful outside.

As we continue our journey into next week, expect more heat, more humidity and little to no cloud coverage.

