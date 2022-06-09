Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Walking on sunshine

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Our seven day forecast shows we are walking on sunshine and it doesn’t feel good!

Expect nothing but triple digit temperatures for the rest of the week and well into the weekend.

On Thursday expect a high of 103, Friday a high of 105, and on Saturday and Sunday we could get up to 107, possibly even hotter.

Of course with humidity and heat index, we could surpass 107 during the mid-afternoon hours.

We will start to feel a bit of a humid airmass that could make it feel a little cooler; however, this could create hazardous conditions that could result in brush fires, so be careful outside.

As we continue our journey into next week, expect more heat, more humidity and little to no cloud coverage.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Ashley Renea Guzman, 27
Woman arrested in connection to Laredo’s seventh homicide
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Authorities searching for women allegedly tied to theft
Laredo Police searching for three women allegedly tied to theft case
Rollover accident reported on Loop 20
Rollover accident causes traffic delays on Loop 20
First case of moneypox reported in Texas
First monkeypox case reported in Texas

Latest News

Walking on sunshine
Walking on sunshine
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Desert Heat Returns This Weekend
How many days until fall?
How many days until fall?
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Not as Far Above 100F