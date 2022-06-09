Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
WATCH: Flag football team rescues man who crashed vehicle in pond

A group of Jacksonville flag football players pulled a man to safety after driving his car into an Arlington park pond. (SOURCE: WJXT)
By Renee Beninate
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – Cell phone video caught a dramatic rescue in Florida when a group of Jacksonville football players pulled a man to safety after he drove his car into a pond.

Every Saturday, the Jacksonville Flag Football League plays at Blue Cypress Park.

Their game last weekend quickly turned into a rescue mission.

Sean Battles and Zach Thomas were on the field when events unfolded.

“It was about 2 p.m. It was a regular day,” Battles said, describing the scene. “[Thomas] was playing and I was reffing the game, and one of the guys pointed over here saying there was a car in here.”

So the team came together to help.

“We just sprung into action and wanted to get this man to safety,” Thomas said.

The white car with the driver still inside was quickly taking on water in the middle of the pond.

Cell phone video caught the moments when several players jumped in and pushed the car closer to land.

Justin Johnson and Abereon Brown rushed with their teammates and opponents to help the man in the vehicle.

Brown said the only thought going through his head at the time was to “save him.”

The team couldn’t pry the windows or doors open, when a man climbed through an opening in the trunk to help pull the driver out.

“He didn’t wanna come out. He had a hold of that steering wheel, so we were just sitting there fighting,” Johnson said. “I know he didn’t wanna let go, he was telling us to let him go, but we just couldn’t let that happen.”

They eventually pulled the man to safety until first responders arrived.

A family member of the man said he is expected to fully recover.

Copyright 2022 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

