Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Celebrate World Knit Day at the Laredo Library!

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local library is inviting those who are yearning for yarning to celebrate worldwide Knit in Public Day!

This Saturday, June 11, the Joe Guerra Laredo Public Library will hold an event to celebrate the occasion.

The knitting club members will exhibit finished garments and present short workshop projects on knitting and crocheting as part of the knit & crochet fiesta program.

The event is free and open to the public and will take place at 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

For more information call: (956) 795-2400 EXT. 2530.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Three injured during accident on I-35
Three injured in rollover accident on I-35
Eugene Garcia Jr.
Update: Man wanted for assault and theft arrested
Miguel Angel Mesa
Meza found guilty for two counts of criminal negligence

Latest News

Driver dead after beam falls on top of car
Driver dead in Las Vegas after beam falls on vehicle
Tampon and pad shortage reported in U.S.
Tampon shortage; the latest nightmare for women
Celebrate World Knit Day at the Laredo Library!
Celebrate World Knit Day at the Laredo Library!
TAMIU’s Fresh Start program reduces debt for students
TAMIU’s Fresh Start program reduces debt for students