Celebrate World Knit Day at the Laredo Library!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local library is inviting those who are yearning for yarning to celebrate worldwide Knit in Public Day!

This Saturday, June 11, the Joe Guerra Laredo Public Library will hold an event to celebrate the occasion.

The knitting club members will exhibit finished garments and present short workshop projects on knitting and crocheting as part of the knit & crochet fiesta program.

The event is free and open to the public and will take place at 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

For more information call: (956) 795-2400 EXT. 2530.

