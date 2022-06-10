Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Congressman Cuellar speaks on efforts to enhance security

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Federal, state and Laredo officials met with local law enforcement to discuss what they needed to prevent a mass shooting from happening in our community.

One of those representatives who listened to their requests was U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar.

Just a few days ago, the congressman voted on the house floor on gun control.

Cuellar was one of the three Democratic congress members that was against a proposal to ban quote high-capacity ammunition magazines; however, he voted in favor of the Protecting Our Kids Act.

An act that came as a response of the Uvalde tragedy.

The act would ban large-capacity ammunition feeding devices and toughen penalties for gun trafficking and punish people who buy weapons for others.

This past Wednesday Cuellar was voting in Washington on gun reform.

On Thursday Cuellar met with Laredo Police, Webb County Sheriff’s Office, and Border Patrol.

He says the meeting was done to listen to the wants and needs from law enforcement entities but aside from adding more funds to law enforcement, Cuellar says he also wants to add more funding to mental health.

He voted in favor on background checks.

Here at home, law enforcement is looking to receive better equipment and hire more personnel.

Although Cuellar has voted for gun reform, he says he is a strong supporter of the second amendment and will never take that right way from law-abiding American citizens.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands
Three injured during accident on I-35
Three injured in rollover accident on I-35
Eugene Garcia Jr.
Update: Man wanted for assault and theft arrested
Miguel Angel Mesa
Meza found guilty for two counts of criminal negligence

Latest News

ICE to consider military service in deportation cases
ICE to consider military service in deportation cases
Congressman Cuellar speaks on efforts to enhance security
Congressman Cuellar speaks on efforts to enhance security
Pop star Justin Bieber announced he has a medical issue that is forcing him to take a break...
Justin Bieber postpones performances due to facial paralysis
A child chants, "God made trans kids! God loves trans kids!" with the crowd during a protest at...
Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth