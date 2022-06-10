Congressman Cuellar speaks on efforts to enhance security

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Federal, state and Laredo officials met with local law enforcement to discuss what they needed to prevent a mass shooting from happening in our community.

One of those representatives who listened to their requests was U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar.

Just a few days ago, the congressman voted on the house floor on gun control.

Cuellar was one of the three Democratic congress members that was against a proposal to ban quote high-capacity ammunition magazines; however, he voted in favor of the Protecting Our Kids Act.

An act that came as a response of the Uvalde tragedy.

The act would ban large-capacity ammunition feeding devices and toughen penalties for gun trafficking and punish people who buy weapons for others.

This past Wednesday Cuellar was voting in Washington on gun reform.

On Thursday Cuellar met with Laredo Police, Webb County Sheriff’s Office, and Border Patrol.

He says the meeting was done to listen to the wants and needs from law enforcement entities but aside from adding more funds to law enforcement, Cuellar says he also wants to add more funding to mental health.

He voted in favor on background checks.

Here at home, law enforcement is looking to receive better equipment and hire more personnel.

Although Cuellar has voted for gun reform, he says he is a strong supporter of the second amendment and will never take that right way from law-abiding American citizens.

